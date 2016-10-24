Unique approach sets our SES apart as state's best

THE region's nine SES groups and its volunteers have been recognised as the state's best at an awards ceremony in Brisbane.

The Bundaberg Regional SES Unit, which comprises of Yandaran, South Kolan, Moore Park, Burnett Heads, Bargara, Innes Park, Elliott Heads, Woodgate and Bundaberg, has won the Commissioner's Cup for SES Unit/Group of the Year.

Bundaberg SES local controller Jeff Green said the recognition was a great achievement.

"We've had regional level awards before but never one at a state level so it's a big deal and we're really proud,” he said.

Mr Green said while he couldn't pinpoint exactly what had helped them clinch the honour, he believed it included their collaborative approach to working with the council and the state and a unique approach to finding every member the best role.

"Having those positive relationships and support has meant we've been able to acquire a few extra pieces of equipment. Our council's really been instrumental understanding our needs,” he said.

Mr Green said they had also developed a unique system which found suitable roles for those with medical issues which kept out of harms way but enabled them to contribute.

SES assistant commissioner Peter Jeffrey said the Bundy unit has an innovative and collaborative approach to improving its business processes, working hard to improve communication and compliance with local government - "above and beyond standard requirements”.

"This work has seen the Bundaberg Regional SES Unit acquire new phones and three new trailers to support operational requirements and enable better operations,” Mr Jeffrey said.

"The unit has also developed an internal process to better utilise volunteers who have identified medical issues, launched an internally developed maintenance tool to report maintenance issues and a website to promote the Bundaberg Regional SES Unit.”