Uni students get ahead

EARLY START: A group of CQUniversity graduates, students and employers gathered in Bundaberg to toast the benefits of active networking between the institution and local workplaces.

A DEMAND for qualified marketing professionals in the region is giving Bundaberg university students the opportunity to forge great career goals by building up their skills in a workplace environment while studying.

Bundaberg graduates have recently joined a range of local employers including Auswide Bank, Ulton, DGZ Chartered Accountants and Reynolds O'Brien Certified Practising Accountants to kickstart their career goals.

Sam Roberts has finished his first year at CQUni studying a Bachelor of Accounting and managed to secure himself an internship at Gidarjil Development Corporation.

"Work experience has been great so far because it helps me to understand the industry and get that on-the job training,” he said

First-year student Ryan Paul is doing work experience at the Department of Transport and Main Roads, to help further his skills in business management and human resources.

"I think it is a great opportunity to be able to combine studying and work life to get a real feel for the type of career that you are working towards,” he said.

CQUniversity dean of business and law Professor Lee Di Milia said the institution aimed to be Australia's most engaged university.

"Business and accounting qualifications from CQUniversity lead to jobs in the Bundaberg region and at the moment there is a significant demand for qualified marketing professionals,” he said.

"In the last six months, 10 of our Bundaberg students have been linked with local employers, such as accounting firms, government departments, Indigenous Development Corporations, Coles Supermarkets, Auswide Bank and other ASX-listed companies.

"All of these students met their current employers through the School of Business and Law which facilitated the introductions, assisted with developing the student's resume and provided recommendations to prospective employers.”