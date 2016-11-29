30°
News

Underworld murder trial begins

Jessica Grewal
| 29th Nov 2016 5:44 AM
Accused murderer Shane Anthony Eric Hansen leaves the Brisbane Supreme Court.
Accused murderer Shane Anthony Eric Hansen leaves the Brisbane Supreme Court. Geoff Egan / ARM NEWSDESK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG man is one of two standing trial over the savage bashing death of a Gold Coast underworld figure known as "Junkie Love”.

Shane Anthony Eric Hansen, 36, and former associate Dean Mark Wills, 41, pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday to the 2001 murder of Darren John Britza.

Britza, 31, disappeared without a trace in March, 2001 and it wasn't until 2008 that his skeleton was discovered by two fishermen under a bridge in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Crown Prosecutor Michael Cowen told the court Britza was an "unpleasant person” who "operated in the dangerous world of drugs” and met a violent death in a Southport industrial shed.

He said Britza was kicked and dragged along the ground until his face "caved in” before being stabbed, wrapped in a blue tarpaulin and sheets and dumped in a rural area.

He alleged Hansen and Wills left a home at Arundel in a "high state of drama with the intention of causing serious harm” to Britza and that after they had done so, a white Commodore registered to Hansen was set alight.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards, for Wills, told the court it was accepted Britza was killed in the shed and that a car belonging to Hansen was later discovered burnt out but he said it would be up to the jury to decide whether the two men charged were the culprits.

Paul Taylor, a former flatmate of the deceased, told the court Hansen's brother Matthew had "fallen out” with Britza when he slept with his girlfriend "Pepsi”.

He said he recalled smoking marijuana and using what he believed to be LSD with friends, including the two accused, on the day Britza disappeared.

He described the pair as being "p***ed off” when they left the home and said Hansen had returned later in the evening and yelled out to his then girlfriend to get him some sheets, which she did.

"He said he had f***ed up and lost the keys to his car,” Mr Taylor said

"He (told Matt) his car had to go... it had to be burnt.”

Mr Taylor was grilled by the defence over his own criminal history which the court heard included 34 charges of fraud, 22 stealing offences and domestic violence breaches.

He rejected the accusation he was lying about the night Britza died and insisted that while he used drugs that day, he did not experience hallucinations.

The trial continues.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  brisbane supreme court darren britza dean mark wills murder trial shane anthony eric hansen

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Underworld murder trial begins

Underworld murder trial begins

Bundaberg man standing trial over bashing death of Gold Coast underworld figure

  • News

  • 29th Nov 2016 5:44 AM

What Dad really wants for Christmas this year

Get Dad something he really wants this Christmas.

GIVE Dad something he really wants for Christmas.

15 the new magic number in backpacker tax "circus”

BACKPACKER TAX: Kohei Shiino and Rhys Abdy inspect tomatoes at Snapfresh Australia.

But local farmers still feel they are being messed around

'Spewing': Mum's nightmare sleep in costs $10K

Kylie Whitehurst with son Cooper James, 2, missed a $10,000 phone call from Sunrise.

MUM'S decision to sleep in this morning cost her a nightmare $10,000

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

WHAT'S ON: November 26 and 27

SING ALONG: Carols by the Sea is on at Innes Park tomorrow.

Ten things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.

Five things you need to know

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

THERE are conflicting reports about why Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for.

Iggy send birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

'Spewing': Mum's nightmare sleep in costs $10K

Kylie Whitehurst with son Cooper James, 2, missed a $10,000 phone call from Sunrise.

MUM'S decision to sleep in this morning cost her a nightmare $10,000

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Santa has arrived early with this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price. Attributes of...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $225,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!