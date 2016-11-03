29°
Shooting horror: Two women dead, 79-year-old man critical

Owen Jacques
Eliza Wheeler
Jordan Philp
, and | 3rd Nov 2016 8:34 AM Updated: 10:20 AM

Two dogs impounded after a shooting at a home on River Heads Rd, Booral after a domestic-related shooting left two women dead and one man in a critical condition
Two dogs impounded after a shooting at a home on River Heads Rd, Booral after a domestic-related shooting left two women dead and one man in a critical condition

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Two women aged 50 and 68 killed in "domestic-related shooting" at Fraser Coast.
     
  • A man, 79, remains in a critical condition
     
  • Police have seized a gun from the Booral property
     
  • Unconfirmed reports suggest victims were wife and daughter.

 

LATEST:

THURSDAY morning's triple shooting won't just affect the Booral community, but the entire region says Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard.

Police have confirmed two women, aged 50 and 68, are dead following an apparent murder-suicide attempt.

A 79-year-old man remains in critical condition.

A rescue helicopter is now on the way to Hervey Bay Hospital to transfer him.

RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter landed at the scene between 7.15am and 7.30am to deliver critical care doctors, a nurse and a flight paramedic.

The Division 7 councillor said it won't just be the constituents in his division that will feel the heartache of the shootings. 

"This will rock the whole Fraser Coast community," Cr Everard.

"Tragedies like this make everyone think about their situations.

"The Booral community is a pretty tight knit community, it's a shock and it's just very tragic."

 

 

EARLIER 9.40AM:

BOORAL Community Association former president Derek Lawton was stunned by the triple shooting.

Mr Lawton said he had lived in the area for nine years and 'nothing ever happened'.

He said Booral was a haven for people, including retirees, who wanted to 'get away from it all'.

"This is the quietest place that you could live,'' he said.

"It's where you come to leave everything behind.

"There is no noise except for the sound of a lawn mower and the birds.''

"Basically nothing happens here.''

"It's just a lovely area.''

But with no public transport, he said anyone suffering from mental health issues would also have very little access to services such as counselling.

He said because it was mainly acreage, many people would only know their closest neighbours.

"A lot of people out here live very private lives,'' he said.

EARLIER 9.04AM

TWO women are dead and one man is in a critical condition after a horror "domestic-related" shooting on Queensland's Fraser Coast.

The women were aged 50 and 68.

A 79-year-old man remains in critical condition.

A rescue helicopter is now on the way to Hervey Bay Hospital to transfer him.

 

 

 

MORE: Booral triple shooting shock to peaceful community

 

Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in Booral.
Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in Booral.

 

Police are reporting that no others were involved and that a firearm was found at the River Heads Rd property.

Seven News is reporting the incident may have been a murder-suicide attempt.

Police have now launched a forensic examination of the property.
 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

More to come...

Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in River Heads.
Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in River Heads.

 

EARLIER:

THREE people are in a critical condition following a "domestic-related shooting" in the Fraser Coast suburb of Booral.

Nine News is reporting unconfirmed reports that a 79-year-old man has phoned police to say he had shot his wife and two children.

Queensland Police have confirmed that three people are in a critical condition, and at least two of those have been rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The ages, sex of those affected was also not released.

Queensland Police Service earlier confirmed officers are responding to a call after reports a firearm was discharged on River Heads Rd in Booral.

Police took the calls around 6.40am and are yet to confirm the reports.

A police spokesman said there was no further information.

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

