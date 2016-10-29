Two-vehicle crash near Gin Gin

EMERGENCY services responded to a two-vehicle crash along Gin Gin- Mt Perry Rd.
There was one person in each vehicle and both suffered minor injuries.
Police are urging drivers to be careful.
The crash happened at 4pm on Friday near Gin Gin.
