Two trapped in crash between truck and car

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed two patients were transported to hospital following the crash on Hummock Rd.

A female in her 70s was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with a leg injury.

A male was also taken to hospital.

Both were in a stable condition.

Photos View Photo Gallery

EARLIER: Emergency crews are working to free two people involved in a crash on Hummock Rd.

The crash happened just before noon Monday.

It is believed an off-duty police officer is on scene helping with traffic control.

The scene of the crash on Hummock Rd.

The crash happened at the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd.

According to a witness at the scene, the crash occurred between a truck with a trailer and a car.

The pictured, smaller truck was not believed to have been involved in the smash.

Patient transported after smash: A patient is transported into an ambulance following a crash on Hummock Rd.

It is believed the two trapped people are awake and breathing.

More to come