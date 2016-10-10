Two trapped in crash between truck and car

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed two patients were transported to hospital following the crash on Hummock Rd.
A female in her 70s was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with a leg injury.
A male was also taken to hospital.
Both were in a stable condition.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are working to free two people involved in a crash on Hummock Rd.
The crash happened just before noon Monday.
It is believed an off-duty police officer is on scene helping with traffic control.
The crash happened at the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd.
According to a witness at the scene, the crash occurred between a truck with a trailer and a car.
The pictured, smaller truck was not believed to have been involved in the smash.
It is believed the two trapped people are awake and breathing.
More to come