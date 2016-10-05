Two rescues in one day for Bundy crew

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a nine-month-old boy to Hervey Bay Hospital from Fraser Island. Photo Contributed

THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown two rescue missions to Fraser Island in about six hours.

On Tuesday morning about 8am the crew airlifted a nine-month-old boy to Hervey Bay Hospital for medical observation.

The infant and his family had been enjoying a holiday on the Fraser Coast when he began suffering respiratory issues.

The baby travelled in a stable condition with his mother at his side.

Later than afternoon the Bundaberg crew returned to Fraser Island about 2pm to assist a German tourist following a bus accident.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the island shortly after three bus passengers were reportedly injured after the vehicle they were travelling in encountered difficulties along an uneven stretch of sand.

The woman in her 20s suffered suspected back and facial injuries as a result of the incident.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter's Flight Paramedic assisted local Queensland Ambulance Services officers at the scene.

The patient was then airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital for further treatment.