Two people and dog rescued off Mon Repos

RESCUE: Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue were activated yesterday to assist a boat which lost it's engines and was drifting close to shore. Photo VMR Facebook

IN THE lead up to the silly season Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg are asking boaties to make sure they maintain their boats before heading out on the water.

The warning comes after the VMR were called to rescue two people and their dog on Monday.

VMR secretary and skipper Graeme Morley said VMR along with the Bundy Rescue II boat were activated in the afternoon to assist a 45 foot motor launch after its engines failed.

"One engine had gone and the second was starting to over heat,” he said.

"The only trouble was the GPS co-ordinates given showed they would have been on land.”

He advised the owner to anchor his boat and wait for help to arrive.

Unfortunately the owners, who were heading south from Cairns, didn't anchor and drifted into shallow water.

"We soon found them off Mon Repos Beach and dangerously only about 500m out and in only 8m of water,” Mr Morley said.

"We acted quickly to get the tow line on and pulled them to deeper water.”

The skipper said the rescue was made tougher by the winds which pushed them in to a near by channel.

After securing the boat they were able to tow them to the Burnett River where it was raftered to wait for mechanical repairs.

He said it was timely reminder to remember to check the maintenance of your boat.

"With the school holidays around the corner there will be more family boating and VMR will have an increase in calls for help,” he said.