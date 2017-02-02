33°
Two people a day diagnosed with influenza this year

2nd Feb 2017 5:11 PM
GOING VIRAL: Testing confirmed 21 cases of influenza across Wide Bay in the past week alone.
GOING VIRAL: Testing confirmed 21 cases of influenza across Wide Bay in the past week alone. Lee Constable

MORE than 60 people across the Wide Bay have been diagnosed with influenza since the start of the year, a rate of two a day.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service was unable to say exactly how that compared with previous years but Wide Bay public health unit director Margaret Young said the figures were "higher than usual”.

"There have been 21 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza across Wide Bay in the past week, making the total year-to-date notifications 64,” she said.

WBHHS had been provided to one aged care facility because of the outbreak.

Dr Young said the virus is spread through respiratory droplets.

"Preventing ongoing spread of influenza in residential facilities includes a number of measures including enhanced infection control, isolation of residents who are unwell, exclusion of staff who are unwell, and restriction of movement where necessary,” she said.

"Generally, uncomplicated flu is managed by simply resting in bed, drinking plenty of fluids and taking over-the-counter anti-viral medication to help relieve the symptoms.”

Dr Young said taking medication within 48 hours of symptoms starting was most effective.

"Stay away from home, school, childcare and settings such as aged care.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg influenza wide bay wide bay hospital and health service

