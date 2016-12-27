29°
Two mates charged after fence crash

Carolyn Archer
| 27th Dec 2016 7:10 AM
DRINK DRIVERS: Childers police have charged multiple people with drink-driving on Christmas Eve, including two mates.
CHILDERS police have charged three people with drink-driving on Christmas Eve, including two mates.

The first driver returned a reading of 0.101% after he was intercepted by police on the Isis Hwy.

Police later responded to a disturbance at the Woodgate Hotel to find a driver had allegedly left the scene after hitting a fence and driving through a nature strip, leaving the car's number plate behind.

While police were in attendance at the scene, the allegedly unlicensed driver returned as a passenger in his mate's car to retrieve the number plate.

Childers police breath tested both the driver and his passenger and charged them both with drink- driving after they returned blood alcohol readings of 0.109% and 0.147% respectively.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  christmas drink driving police

