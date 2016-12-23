Two jailed, one free after 1966 Bundaberg death trials

IT WAS the year Bundaberg was rocked by not one, but three death trials in the circuit court - the year was 1966 and saw cases of murder and manslaughter in the city's courts.

On March 24, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labour after he was found guilty of the stabbing murder of a truck driver.

Douglas Montague Bowen, 21, of Bingera Street, pleaded not guilty to murdering Nicholas Karvelis, 33, of South Australia, on December 1.

He showed no emotion as he was sentenced, and kissed his mother before being escorted from the court.

Among those who gave evidence were a 14-year-old-boy, Stephen James Trembath, who said he heard a scream and saw Bowen hit another man in the back "two or three time” near a semi-trailer parked in Bourbong St on the night of December 1.

Detective Senior Constable FC Swindells told the court Bowen had admitted to stabbing Karvelis with a fishing knife after he refused to give him a lift.

"I hate him anyway,” Bowen said.

"I hate all wops ... I just had a knife and I into him with it ... If I had not had a knife I would have used my fists, anyhow, that's all they are good for ... I was pretty wild at the time.”

Teenager Warren Francis Barkle pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering his father, Alexander Francis Barkle, at Dallarnil on January 25.

Mrs Phyllis Irene Barkle told the circuit court on March 25 that her husband had come home that night the worse for drink and tipped furniture over and attacked her.

He hit her in the face, pulled her to the floor by her hair and punched her arm.

Mrs Barkle said she heard two shots fired and Mr Barkle walked out to the verandah and fell down. Her sons Warren and Gene were there.

Warren had a gun in his hand.

Mr Barkle had been violent towards her before but that was the worst occasion.

"I was frightened my husband might kill the lot of us, because of the way he used to go on,” she said.

Clarence Barkle told the court that after the shooting,Warren walked outside carrying the rifle and told him, "I had to do it, uncle”.

The jury was sequestered for the weekend and discharged without being asked to consider a verdict after legal argument in their absence resulted in the charge being withdrawn.

Mr Justice Campbellsaid he did not think any jury would convict in this case, nor would a conviction be upheld on appeal.

"The boy believed he could not protect his mother except in the way that he did,” he said.

"Mr Barkle was a violent man, and I think the accused had every reason to fear he was going to do at least grievous bodily harm.”

On October 19, William Charles Brown, 61, was jailed for seven years with hard labour for the manslaughter of Walter Williamson on August 12.

Brown, of no fixed address, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Williamson, also known as Wally Baker, during a drunken fight.

After a two-hour retirement, the jury found Brown not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility because of his addiction to methylated spirits.

The court heard the two men had been drinking spirits and had a fight, during which Brown struck Baker over the head with a tin of stew and a stick.

Tests found Baker had a blood alcohol level of about 0.35%, which Mr Justice Campbell said "would make him very drunk” and it was reasonable to conclude that Brown also was intoxicated at the time.

Crown Prosecutor Mr JM O'Connor said Brown, who had served in the army, had 28 previous convictions for various offences and had spent time in jail.

Brown also had spent 26 months in a mental institution, he said.