Two cars confiscated for alleged hooning

9th Jan 2017 9:03 AM
STOPPED: Two teenagers will be off the road for 90 days after having their cars impounded in two separate hooning incidents on Sunday.
STOPPED: Two teenagers will be off the road for 90 days after having their cars impounded in two separate hooning incidents on Sunday. Renee Albrecht

TWO teenagers will be off the road for 90 days after having their cars impounded in two separate hooning incidents on Sunday.

The first incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning in Bourbong St, where an 18-year-old Kepnock man allegedly drove a vehicle in a manner which caused the rear drive wheels to lose traction for a sustained time.

This was the driver's first Type 1 offence which resulted in the vehicle being impounded for 90 days and he was issued a traffic infringement notice for $390.

Then around 11.10pm at Enid Ethel Dr Kensington, police observed a 19-year-old Burnett Heads man allegedly driving a motor vehicle and travelling out of a cloud of smoke after having committed a burn out.

Investigations revealed this was the driver's first Type 1 offence, resulting in a 90 day car impoundment.

He is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 23.

Bundaberg police are reminding drivers that hooning activities include illegal street racing, travelling at high speeds, burnout offences, playing loud music from car stereos, speed boat hooning, drink driving.

If other drivers or residents see these type of incidents as they are happening they can contact Triple 0.

Alternatively, incidents can be reported by calling the Hoon Hotline on 13HOON (13 4666).

Bundaberg News Mail
Two cars confiscated for alleged hooning

Samsung or LG: Who will win Australia's TV war in 2017?

Samsung's new QLED televisons: Where TV is art.

LG wins the 'whoa display' award but Samsung leader for 11 years

