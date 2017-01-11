TV royalty gets Agro at our zoo

IN BETWEEN wowing crowds at Sugarland Shoppingtown this week, much-loved puppet Agro and "Ranger Stacey" Thomson took some time out to visit some the region's furry and feathered residents at Alexandra Park Zoo.

While Agro might not be the biggest fan of Ranger Stacey's snakes, which make an appearance during their wildlife shows, he was more than happy to give three-year-old male dingo Kupali a hug.

And Jamie Dunn, the man, or hand, behind the puppet, had nothing but praise for the rum city as he checked out the zoo.

"First impressions of Bundy... I pulled up in the loading zone at Sugarland and I was just getting the puppet box off the back of the ute. A guy walking past, who I'd never seen before, and said 'do you want a hand with that mate?'," he said.

"His name was Joe and I thought to myself 'first impression of Bundaberg - pretty good'.

"And here at the zoo, what a facility."

Spending the week in Bundaberg, Mr Dunn said being able to entertain the children of the generation who first fell in love with Agro 35 years ago, was an absolute privilege.

"The beauty of puppets is they don't age," he said.

For Ranger Stacey said Bundaberg's friendly crowds had some great memories of watching Agro and herself on TV.

"They're bringing their kids and even their grand-kids to come and see the show," she said.

Catch Ranger Stacey and Agro Wildlife at Sugarland until Saturday, with free shows at 11am and 1pm daily outside Woolworths.