Turtle training to help with strandings

17th Sep 2016 10:38 AM
NEW KNOWLEDGE: The online training will would help volunteers
MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has welcomed the introduction of online training to help volunteers save stranded marine turtles on the Great Barrier Reef coastline.

Mr Bennett said the training had been developed by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

"It's quite common to see marine turtles stranded along our coast and is usually attributed to disease, run-ins with boats and net entanglement, predation and starvation.

"It's my understanding that volunteers are currently responding to about 60% of marine animal standings along our coastline, and the online training is expected to increase that response rate.

"Our dedicated volunteers do an incredible job in rescuing sick and injured turtles and most are nursed back to a full recovery and released back into the wild.

"This new online training tool will teach our volunteers how to collect date from the stranding incidents. This date is vital to help introduce and improve protection measures throughout Queensland.”

For more information about online training visit www.ehp.qld.gov.au/wildlife/ caring-for-wildlife/marine_ strandings.html.

Marine animal strandings can be reported through the RSPCA Hotline 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625) or through the GBRMPA Eye on the Reef app.

Topics:  ecology, great barrier reef, turtles

