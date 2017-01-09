Turtle struggles to hurdle four-wheel-drive tracks

HURDLES: A still image from the video showing a baby turtle struggling to climb over a four-wheel-drive track on Moore Park Beach.

A HATCHLING has been caught on film struggling to make its way to the sea on Moore Park Beach.

The footage comes a Brisbane mother called for a curfew on vehicles entering the beach at night during turtle season.

A four-wheel-drive tyre track posed a huge hurdle for the new-born turtle, among the first of many to hatch this turtle season.

It eventually made its way to the ocean.

While four-wheel-drive access has been allowed for decades, support for the call for a seasonal ban has been vocal since Helen Ray shared her video on the Moore Park Beach Community News, Events and Information Facebook page.

HURDLES: A still image from the video showing a baby turtle struggling to climb over a four-wheel-drive track on Moore Park Beach. Mikayla Haupt

Ms Ray said signage such as that on Lassig St needed to be bigger.

"Moore Park Beach is so beautiful, it would be a shame if the turtles stopped nesting there” she said.

"Since when does a Despite signs on Lassig St, have preference over an animal in its natural environment and why is it such a big deal for the council to have a block out period when this known natural occurrence is happening once a year?” Ana Aguiar said.

"I remember when living in Canberra a legless lizard stopped the construction of a whole suburb until they could prove that it wasn't endangered.

"The marine life on our shores need our help.”