Trump the fake news with the real deal

Georja Ryan
| 25th Jan 2017 12:00 AM
Don't get caught up in the fake news, says Trump.
Don't get caught up in the fake news, says Trump.

THE World Wide Web is crawling with fake news, according to the pink-faced President of America.

After telling a CNN journalist his organisation was "terrible” at a media conference recently, Donald Trump went on to say "I'm not going to give you a question, you are fake news”.

Since then, he's dubbed BuzzFeed fake news and NBC News copped a hiding too.

So if there really is all this "fake news” floating around the internet and on our television screens, where do we get the real stuff from?

Clearly not the Betoota Advocate; if you've been sharing its content as legitimate news you've been fooled, though we presume highly entertained.

So let's take it back to basics: your trusted local masthead.

We pride ourselves on delivering you the real news that's happening in our region.

Yes, we'll probably report on things you don't agree with and reveal information in the public interest certain people don't want revealed, and you may want to go all Trump on us and call it fake news.

But, rest assured, we're as legit as they come, and if you're not online with us, you're missing out.

Because we know it can be hard to wade through the rumour mill that is the internet, we're offering a 50% discount on our unlimited digital subscription for the first 12 weeks - that's just $3 - to make sure you've got the important stuff covered.

As a bonus, we'll throw in a free Saturday paper delivered straight to your door each weekend.

That's on top of an unlimited subscription to the Courier Mail+ (Daily Telegraph+ for NSW) and the Washington Post.

Now that's three "real news” sites, all for your consumption and for just $3 a week.

Head HERE for more information.

THE World Wide Web is crawling with fake news, according to the pink-faced President of America.

