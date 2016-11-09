30°
News

Trump poised for victory: we take down our 'wall'

9th Nov 2016 3:22 PM
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DONALD Trump promised to build a big beautiful wall along the Mexican and US border.

He even claimed he would make Mexico would pay for it.

Polling suggested it was one of the key campaign pitches that would cost him dearly at the election.

But the pollsters seem to have got that wrong. Very wrong.

Donald Trump is poised for victory.

It's an historic occasion not just for the US, but the world.

As America contemplates the wall going up, we've taken ours down, to provide free rolling coverage to the US presidential race and all of our local stories.

Click here for the latest.

And you can follow the US election coverage topic here.


FOLLOW OUR US ELECTION 2016 COVERAGE HERE

Topics:  donald trump us election 2016

Cyclist and bus collide at busy Bundaberg intersection

Cyclist and bus collide at busy Bundaberg intersection

A CYCLIST is being assessed by paramedics after a crash involving a bus.

Trump poised for victory: we take down our 'wall'

Donald Trump

We've now allowed free access to stories for this historic day

Bundy man remembers brother who died on HMAS Sydney

REMEMBERING: Stans brother James Greenwood was on the HMAS Sydney when it sunk.

Lives of 645 men were lost

Large fire burning in the North Burnett

BE PREPARED: A bush fire at Murdering Creek Road a few years ago.

A large fire is burning in the North Burnett

Local Partners

Bundy man remembers brother who died on HMAS Sydney

BUNDY's James Greenwood was aboard the HMAS Sydney when it was involved in a mutually destructive engagement with the German auxiliary cruiser Kormoran

The Christmas spirit is in full swing at one Bundaberg cafe

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Justine Halpin from Take the Plunge Cafe with the Give and Take Christmas Tree.

Give and take during the festive season

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

TOOWOOMBA beauty Noni Janur may not have found love with Richie Strahan on The Bachelor but she did find a best friend.

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

IMMACULATE EXECUTIVE HOME

20 Bisdee Street, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Be the envy of your friends with this superbly designed home set amongst other quality homes in the luxury suburb of Coral Cove, within a short walking distance to...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

2.01 ha + 4 BEDROOMS + MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM + 9m x 6m SHED

1261 Gin Gin Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 5 OFFERS OVER...

Located just 9km approx. from the CBD GPO and situated on 4.9 acres (2.01ha) is this 4 bedroom brick residence ideal for those looking for serenity, ample shed...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!