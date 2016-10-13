Trudie claims Bargara Ladies Classic

LED FROM START TO FINISH: Winner Trudi Petrie competing in the Bargara Ladies Classic.

ON A blustery third day at the Bargara Ladies Classic, Rockhampton's Trudi Petrie held her nerve to claim the title.

Petrie led from the front all three days posting scores of 76, a one under par 72 on the second day and another 76 on Wednesday.

Last year's runner-up said she hadn't played a lot of golf recently and was a bit rusty on the first day but found her rhythm as the day wore on.

"When I go out there I focus on my game and not think about what everyone else is doing,” Petrie said.

"The first two days I played in the morning so the wind wasn't a factor.

"But on the third day it did.”

Petrie said the competition was strong across the course.

"A number of ladies played quite well,” she said.

"It's always very competitive.”

Petrie said at Bargara the most challenging holes were the shorter ones - the par threes.

"It's not because of the length it's just the wind was strong and the green is surrounded by bunkers,” she said.

"So when you hit the green on a par 3 it's a relief.”

