Trucks 'a disaster waiting to happen'

NOT HAPPY: Morganville residents Kathy and Terry Snell are concerned about logging trucks on Goodnight Scrub Rd.

RESIDENTS on Goodnight Scrub Rd received a leaflet in the mail this week advising them of logging set to start in six days.

But Terry Snell and his wife Kathy are concerned the trucks could leave a wake of destruction in the quiet country area without input from the community.

Mr Snell met yesterday with Bundaberg Regional Council engineers and is seeking to find out if the six day notice passes for due diligence under council regulations.

"The council has allowed this coming up to the wet season,” he said.

"If any of those 70-tonne B-doubles collapsed any of the bridges around here, there is no way out for us.

"There's no telling what damage the trucks could leave.”

Safety is also an issue, with the area's high number of elderly people, he said.

"There are parts of the road that only accommodate one vehicle at a time.

"If we had been consulted first, we might have been able to come to an amicable agreement. We could have negotiated measures such as a slower speed limit for heavy vehicles.

"As it is, it's a disaster waiting to happen.”

A council spokesman said the roads being used by the logging company were public roads and there were no load limits on bridges in the area.

"The logging company will use vehicles that are legal for all public roads. The route has not been approved for B-doubles,” he said.

"The logging company, HQ Plantations, are in discussion with council staff in relation to additional signage and maintenance requirements.

"It is intended that appropriate signs will be installed at strategic locations. HQ Plantations have agreed to reduce speed when crossing a bridge.

"HQ Plantations advise that safety is their utmost priority and are keen to raise awareness that their vehicles will be sharing the road with other traffic.

"The company is under no legal requirement to inform the public about its transport activities but acted proactively and consulted with council and other known users of the proposed route.”