Truck on fire along Bruce Hwy

10th Nov 2016 8:09 AM
A truck has caught on fire along the Bruce Hwy.
Jim Alouat

A B-DOUBLE carrying chips and alcohol has caught on fire along the Bruce Hwy closing down both lanes.

Gin Gin officer-in-charge Sergeant Tim Marrinan said one of the wheel bearings on the truck had caught on fire which sparked the incident early this morning near Gin Gin.

"The driver stopped the truck and he has tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher,” Sgt Marrinan said.

"Another couple of drivers stopped to help out.”

The fire then took hold of both trailers.

Firefighters are on scene attempting to douse the fire.

Sgt Marrinan said the driver was a little shaken up but otherwise fine.

One lane of the Bruce Hwy is now open.

Topics:  bruce hwy fire

