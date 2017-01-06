Tributes flow for mate with 'wicked sense of humour'

HE WAS a "dear mate", "tough as nails", a "true gentleman" with a "wicked sense of humour".

Family and friends have paid tribute to Phil Porter, the 69-year-old who died on Wednesday night riding home on his beloved Harley Davidson.

The news has rocked the Branyan man's family.

"It is with great sadness that I must inform all my friends and family that my Father was killed last night riding home on his beloved Harley," Phil's son, Kirk Porter, wrote on social media.

"This has come as a great shock to my family.

"His presence will be dearly missed by a lot of people.

"He was my best mate and the pain is very raw.

"RIP Dad."

BELOVED BIKE: Phil Porter on his cherished Harley Davidson. Contributed

Mr Porter was killed when his motorbike and a four-wheel-drive collided on Rosedale Rd.

Son Scott wrote: "I love you Dad.

"I'm sorry I didn't spend more time with you."

Friends mourned the loss of a devoted mate.

"You were there through the hardest time of our lives, the talk you gave me at work will never be forgotten...even just a phone call to see how we (were) going meant a lot or even to take the piss out of me," Paul Mann wrote.

GREAT MATE: Phil Porter was killed on his beloved Harley Davidson on Wednesday. Contributed

"We will never forget you, Phil."

"I will never forget doing your pedicures and you talking about your true loves and organising the hay bales throughout Queensland," Helen Thomas said.

"I'm deeply saddened and the tears can't stop.

"What a true gentleman you are."

"Can't believe it," Vanessa Cook wrote.

"You had a wicked sense of humour.

"I'm so glad that I have had the privilege to know you over the past years and thank you for the acceptance you gave me right at the beginning."

DEVOTED DAD: Zara McLeod with her father Phil Porter. contributed

Daughter-in-law Julie Porter reflected:

"I look around and see the fence that Phil built, the horse stable built by Phil, our chooks live in the lap of luxury in the Phil pen.

"We go on holidays and Phil runs the business, he babysits the pets, we send Kade to have a weekend with Grandad when he misbehaves, but best of all he eats my cooking!

"Loud, fast and mostly inappropriate but he was the best Father in law a girl could wish for - I am still waiting for him to step through the door and say Gidday. RIP Phil."

Mr Porter's family is understood to be beginning to prepare funeral arrangements. A date is yet to be confirmed.