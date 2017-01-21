Tributes flow for dessert king who put us on the map

FIGHTERS FOR THE REGION: Anthony Mammino, pictured with his wife Tina, created the Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream empire and has been remembered as a strong advocate for Childers.

THE passing of Anthony Mammino has rocked a close family and the tight-knit community of Childers.

The creator of the Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream empire, who lost his battle with cancer aged in his 50s, has been remember as the man who "put Childers on the map”.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said Mr Mammino had "made a massive contribution to raising the profile of the region.”

"Mammino's ice creams are known throughout Australia and around the world, due to his and his family's dedication over many years,” Mr Pitt said.

"Mr Mammino was a wonderful, genuine, hard-working businessman, who will be greatly missed by the Childers community.”

"My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Childers Chamber of Commerce member Julie Green, who went to high school with Mr Mammino, described him as always being a happy-go-lucky "good bloke” and said his death was sad for the whole town.

As well as running his business, he had stints as a member of the Chamber and the Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism Board.

"He worked very hard for Childers and he was a very proud Childers boy,” Mrs Green said.

"He was full of life and he loved nothing better than having a chinwag and a laugh.

"He was a big part of the festival here, he served ice cream at the Ekka, and the Mammino's Ice Cream van was still there at Woodford Folk Festival this year.

"He fought a very long difficult battle and his wife, Teena, and his family have stood beside him the whole way. We're all very sad.”

"He was way too young.”

She said Mr Mammino helped Childers move on from a difficult past.

"Childers still struggles with the backpacker fire.”

"That used to be what we were known for - but now you get people saying 'That's where the ice cream's from'.

"That's a great thing Anthony did for this town.

"He put Childers on the map for something delicious.”