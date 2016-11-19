28°
Tree grew out of early symbolism

- Beth Boorer, Take the Plunge Cafe | 18th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
GIVING SPIRIT: Justine Halpin from Take the Plunge Cafe with the Give and Take Christmas Tree.

CHRISTMAS is fast approaching and the silly season will see us spending up big on pressies, food and decorations.

At Take the Plunge Cafe, we have just put up our Give and Take Christmas Tree to enable people to share in the Christmas spirit.

This prompted me to think about the origin of the modern Christmas tree which, as it turns out, has as many theories as baubles on, well, a Christmas tree.

This is the one I like best.

The evergreen tree was an ancient symbol of life in the midst of winter. Romans, Egyptians and even the Chinese brought evergreen wreaths and garlands into their homes to represent life, rebirth and the stamina needed to endure the winter months.

Pagans believed evil spirits were at their strongest during winter months and in order to keep these nasties away, evergreens were brought into the home as symbols of protection.

Candles were added to "light up” the darkest, coldest corners and scare away the evil spirits.

In the early 1500s, medieval plays depicting biblical themes began as a part of the Church's worship and the "paradise tree” was hung with fruit representing the Garden of Eden, the apple of course being the symbol of man's fall from grace and candles were also added to represent Jesus being the light of the world.

In 1605, a tree in Strasbourg was brought indoors and adorned with paper roses (representing Mary), lit candles, wafers, nuts and sweets.

This is said to be a ground-breaking moment in the history of Christmas decorations for it kicked off a new trend, adornment of the Christmas tree in an indoor setting.

Eventually the apples were replaced by shiny red balls, tinsel made from real silver was added and, with the advent of electricity, the candles became Christmas lights. Thus the modern Christmas tree was born.

Of course Christmas tree decorating today varies from the traditional baubles and tinsel of all colours to the new trend of co-ordinating your Christmas tree colour and decorations to suit your home decor.

But whatever the decorations, we think it is important that the spirit of Christmas is always remembered and at Take the Plunge, we remember this spirit through our Give and Take Christmas Tree which is now up and waiting to receive gifts for those in need.

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

