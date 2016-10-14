Tree falls across road as winds pick up

A tree falls across the causeway at Bargara. Photo: Sarah Spence.

A LARGE tree has fallen across the southern side of the causeway at Bargara.

Around lunchtime, the tree fell, holding up traffic in the area.

Bundaberg Regional Council Parks staff, with the assistance of a local tree contractor, have undertaken the removal of the tree and recently reopened the road.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kev Hutchins said the region was in for some strong winds today and into tomorrow, but they would be easing.

"It probably wont's stick around too much longer," he said.

"Today will be the worst day."

Mr Hutchins said it was the whole of Queensland experiencing the blowy weather, with south westerly winds forecast anywhere south of Mackay.

"There's a very strong high pressure system centred in New South Wales but sending a firm ridge of high pressure off the coast," he said, adding that the stronger winds were more likely around the coastal areas.

He said the winds, which were predicted to be as strong as 30 knots, would weaken into tomorrow.

"You'll see them weaken somewhat in 12-18 hours or so," he said.

"What you'll end up with is 30 knot winds this afternoon, even early in the morning.

"During the day (Saturday), the winds will turn a little more easterly around 15-20 knots."

He said the winds were causing a cooler temperature to persist, as well as dryness.

Today is only expected to reach a maximum of 24 degrees, with 25 forecast for Saturday.

But things will fine up to above average temperatures.

"You'll start to see it warm up from Sunday onwards," Mr Hutchins said.

Monday to Wednesday next week will see a maximum of 29 degrees, two degrees hotter than the average for Bundaberg in October.