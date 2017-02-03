Treasurer refuses to alter grant

THE State Government will reject pressure from regional mayors and the real estate industry to increase the first home owner grants to already established homes.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt will formally rule out the proposal todayThe Courier-Mail can reveal.

The $20,000 Great Start Grant applies to newly-built homes, but the Real Estate Institute of Queensland has been intensively lobbying Treasurer Curtis Pitt to extend it for regional areas.

The REIQ said extending the grant in regional Queensland could bring more buyers to the market where they believe there is an "oversupply of established homes”.

But the housing industry fears regional economies would be impacted by a widened scheme.

Eleven Queensland mayors have written to Mr Pitt, backing the REIQ stance.

"No state in Australia offers a first homeowners' grant for established housing, the strategic purpose of our $20,000 initiative is as much about getting Queenslanders into the property market as it is getting Queensland tradies back on the tools,” Mr Pitt said.