32°
News

Travelling posse brings circus show to Bundy

9th Feb 2017 12:01 PM
FUN TIMES: Crazy Old Maurice will be presenting Maurice's Travelling Sky Circus at RiverFeast.
FUN TIMES: Crazy Old Maurice will be presenting Maurice's Travelling Sky Circus at RiverFeast. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRAZY Old Maurice has hit the road on a 5000km musical expedition and is a making a stopover in Bundaberg tomorrow for a one-off performance.

Since 2012, percussionist Tim Evans and singer Caitlin O'Reilly have been living the wandering minstrel life, mounting several musical expeditions across Australia, the Pacific Islands, North Africa, Europe and America.

This year the group started from its home city of Newcastle and went up the east coast of Australia to Magnetic Island and back again, in its school bus, Vincent.

Crazy Old Maurice will be presenting Maurice's Travelling Sky Circus at RiverFeast tomorrow featuring a travelling posse including Nick Scott on tuba, Skye Harrison on violin and Michael McDonagh on guitar

They will be sharing songs composed across the globe, mad stories from the road and a wild dance party.

The fun starts from 5.30pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  riverfeast whatson

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Construction 'on track' for new fire and ambulance base

Construction 'on track' for new fire and ambulance base

Construction is well underway on the 2ha site, the third QAS location in the Bundaberg metropolitan area.

Dad called 'disgusting' for feeding daughter in shopping centre parents' room

IT'S A GIRL: Damien and Melissa Leeson with their seven-week-old baby girl Harpah.

Father publicly shamed for going into a parents' room with newborn.

Five ways the severe heat is affecting Bundaberg

WEATHER: Rain clouds build up over Bundaberg. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

Region's taking a blow from hot conditions

Have your say on penalties for bloody idiots

The State Government has asked for feedback on a raft of measures to tighten existing drink driving laws.

Quarter of drink drivers do it again in two years: RACQ

Local Partners

Vegetation fire burning south of Monto

Multiple fire crews are attending avegetation fire burning within Coominglah State Forest.

It will be a wheely good time for Timmothy

DAY TO REMEMBER: Timmothy Mulvena is about to turn 16, he has cerebral palsy and his sister will surprise him with a convoy of trucks.

Community rolls in for lad with cerebral palsy

Travelling posse brings circus show to Bundy

FUN TIMES: Crazy Old Maurice will be presenting Maurice's Travelling Sky Circus at RiverFeast.

Wandering minstrels putting on one-off show

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, February 9

BOOK IT IN: Local author Kris Sheather will read her new book, Bedtime Bilby, at the library today.

Five things you need to know today

Ready, set, go: Parkrun off and running this weekend

ON THE RUN: Riley Murrell taking part in a Parkrun event at Tannum Sands.

Worldwide movement coming to Bundy this weekend

Tom Hiddleston: Why I wore that 'I ❤ Taylor Swift' top

TOM Hiddleston has finally spoken about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift, the reason they broke up and why he wore that I (heart) T.S. shirt.

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

The Prince of Wales is greeted by goddaughter Tara Palmer Tomkinson in 2003. Picture: Supplied/ News Corp Australia

Police say death 'unexplained' but not suspicious

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Aversions Crown announce co-headline tour

Aversions Crown have announced an Australian tour. Photo Contributed

Find out who Aversions Crown in touring with

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

Cheryl’s marriage to Jonathan implodes and she storms out on MAFS.

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner, with two brides walking out

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

NEW OFFICE SPACE OR FANTASTIC HOME - YOUR CHOICE !

43a Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Professionalised within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centres and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

OWNERS DEMAND OFFERS NOW!

177 Bargara Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land andbull; Development Potential - Subject to council approval. andbull; 1 Acre (4047m2) ... $450,000

andbull; Development Potential - Subject to council approval. andbull; 1 Acre (4047m2) allotment in prime, central location. andbull; Access to town water and...

IMMACULATE PRESENTATION, SHED and ROOM FOR THE CARAVAN

21 Santina Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Located just a hop skip and jump from St Lukes school is this immaculate brick home with great street appeal, immaculate presentation, easy access to the 6m x 6m...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $529,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!