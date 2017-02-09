Travelling posse brings circus show to Bundy

FUN TIMES: Crazy Old Maurice will be presenting Maurice's Travelling Sky Circus at RiverFeast.

CRAZY Old Maurice has hit the road on a 5000km musical expedition and is a making a stopover in Bundaberg tomorrow for a one-off performance.

Since 2012, percussionist Tim Evans and singer Caitlin O'Reilly have been living the wandering minstrel life, mounting several musical expeditions across Australia, the Pacific Islands, North Africa, Europe and America.

This year the group started from its home city of Newcastle and went up the east coast of Australia to Magnetic Island and back again, in its school bus, Vincent.

Crazy Old Maurice will be presenting Maurice's Travelling Sky Circus at RiverFeast tomorrow featuring a travelling posse including Nick Scott on tuba, Skye Harrison on violin and Michael McDonagh on guitar

They will be sharing songs composed across the globe, mad stories from the road and a wild dance party.

The fun starts from 5.30pm.