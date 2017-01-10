'Traumatic': Young lifeguard helps rescue plane crash survivors

A FATAL plane crash had all the ingredients for a chaotic scene, but an Agnes Water lifeguard says it was far from it.

Crediting the work of the level-headed and calm emergency rescue crew, Guy Holling said the victims received the best possible care.

>> EXCLUSIVE: Plane owner reveals moments before fatal crash

Shortly after a plane crashed at a beach at Middle Island at 10.45am on Tuesday, the Agnes Water lifeguard sprung into action.

The crash killed a 29-year-old woman and left three others in hospital. The pilot, 64-year-old Agnes identity Les Woodall is in a serious condition at Royal Brisbane Hospital.

A 21-year-old passenger from Ireland, also in a critical condition, is receiving treatment at a Brisbane hospital, while a 13-year-old boy is stable at Rockhampton Hospital.

But Mr Holling said, considering the damage and the seriousness of the crash, it was "the best possible outcome".

>> 'Incredible': Rescuers amazed anyone survived horror plane crash

>> 'Engine failure' investigated as possible cause of crash

The 28-year-old responded on a jetski with rescue equipment and when he arrived paramedics and emergency chopper crews were already there.

JOY FLIGHT: Tourist plane crashed at Middle Island today. RACQ

"At no point did it seem on the scene there was any loss of confidence or disorganisation, everyone was on it," Guy said.

"The way everyone conducted themselves ... I'm sure those people from the plane had the best possible outcome."

Rescue mission for fatal plane crash : Helicopter rescue air crewmen from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Dave Patterson and RACQ LifeFlight's John Kennedy share what it was like being involved in the mission to rescue four people involved in a plane crash today.

Guy was called to the accident shortly after it happened, with little information other than the remote location.

With no access via boat Guy was called to use the surf lifesaving jetski to access the crash site.

When he arrived a rescue helicopter had already landed and paramedics were treating the four passengers.

"I found them just south of the headland," the new Agnes Water resident said.

Lifegard Guy Holling made the long trip to the plane crash on a jet ski. Mike Richards GLA100117PLANE

"I just gave whatever assistance I could, which was mostly helping carry things around and loading patients in the helicopters.

"I've worked with (the rescue helicopter crews) once before and the things they're capable of doing while keeping their heads straight and organising a scene is incredible."

Describing the incident as "traumatic" the young lifeguard said it was a whole-community approach to help give the passengers the best care possible.

He credited 1770 LARC owner Neil Mergard, who helped transport police, paramedics and fire and rescue crews to the beach.

"(Neil) also had a tour boat that he cancelled just so he could help out ... That's a selfless act."

With seven years experience as a lifeguard, Guy said he was prepared for the worst after the crash call.

"I have a fair bit of experience on a jetski with rescue operations," he said.

"Going through that river mouth in shallow waters is easier with the jetski because you don't need that clearance for a prop."

The American moved to Agnes Water in September as a full-time employed lifeguard.