Trampoline takes off during crazy storm

Caitlyn Allen shared these photo from her Moore Park home of the wild weather on Saturday afternoon.

WHEN Caitlyn Allen posted her storm footage on Higgins Storm Chasing Facebook page, it got up to almost 56,000 views.

The video showed how ferocious winds blew away her trampoline, which was tied down, during stormy weather on Saturday night.

"The storm was chaotic, originally we heard thunder at the start, and there wasn't a breath of wind," she said.

"We popped the kids inside with their uncle, comforted them to the best of our ability then the wind started."

"We've never seen gusts like that before, the fact it blew over the trampoline that was chained up to the pole, and uprooted many trees just proved to us this was nasty."

Ms Allen said the wind lasted around 35 minutes before calming and then starting up again two hours later.

"We heard a tree from across the road snap and crash to the ground," she said.

"I was in cyclone Ului and from what I remember, it wasn't this scary."

Ms Allen said she would never forget the storm.

"For us adults in the house, we won't forget it. It was a thrilling, scary and adrenaline rush of a night," she said.