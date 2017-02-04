32°
Tragic story behind Bundy's best property bargain

Mikayla Haupt
| 4th Feb 2017 6:11 AM
LOCK, STOCK AND BARREL: The 222ha property comes with a four-bedroom home, 30 head of cattle and all the equipment you need to farm the land.
IS THIS Bundy's best property bargain?

An income-producing property of 222ha, with amazing views, a four-bedroom home on top of a hill, 30 head of cattle and all the equipment you need to farm the land - for the low price of $800,000.

Owner Leanne Priebe is offering someone a chance at living the dream, while she looks for a change of scenery and lifestyle.

"It's a beautiful place and I will miss it, but I can't manage it by myself anymore and it's time to move on,” she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It backs on to Bucca Station and my then partner and I had to run electricity to the place.

"I got my owner builder licence and we built the house with some help from friends, family, an electrician, plumber and a retired bricklayer - we had it built within two years and moved in February 2009.”

BUCCA BARGAIN: The home, perched on a hill, has four bedrooms with built-ins and three separate living areas.
However, Leanne and her family were shattered when her then partner died in tragic circumstances in January 2010.

"He didn't even get to see it finished for 12 months,” she said.

"It's been a really tough couple of years with the kids and I trying to run the place by ourselves.

"Everyone said 'You can't manage it by yourself' and the more people that said that, the more I dug my heels and said 'you know what, yes I can'.

"It's been quite a learning curve, I've spent a lot of time on the tractor and quad - there's always something to do.”

Mrs Priebe said she is selling all of the equipment with the land house so she can just "walk out”.

"Otherwise I'd have to sell it all individually and I'm not going to need it anymore,” she said.

CHANGE OF SCENE: Leanne Priebe says she&#39;s selling her property as a single package so she can "walk out”.
"Now the kids have moved out, my husband works in town five days a week and I want to travel now so the farm is getting too much for me to do.”

The house has an ensuite, walk-in robe and built-ins, three separate living areas, functional kitchen with walk-in pantry, a large verandah, solar hot water and two large water tanks, plus a smaller tank and a separate three-bay shed for farming equipment.

The land has both cleared grazing and heavily timbered areas, with two stock dams, seasonal creeks, good fences, a set of timber cattle yards with vet crush, throw-down calf cradle and an adjustable loading ramp.

The property, 31 Adies Rd, Bucca, is only five minutes to the Bucca Pub, and 35 minutes to Bundaberg with both primary and high school buses available.

Mrs Priebe said it was an ideal place for a young family.

"There's always a nice breeze living on the hill and we can see the high fireworks that go off in Bundy for New Year's other events,” she said.

For more information, phone Leanne on 0428 387 029 for more details.

FOR SALE

Some of the items included in the sale include:

  • A Massey Ferguson 399 tractor with implements
  • A Toyota Landcruiser farm ute
  • An ag bike
  • Quad bike
  • Ride-on lawnmower
  • Brush cutter
  • Chain saw, buzz saw and saw bench with blades
  • Livestock
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bucca cattle farm for sale homes housing livestock property real estate

Tragic story behind Bundy's best property bargain

Post Your Ad Here!