Traffic gridlock causes extensive Bruce Hwy delays

Heavy congestion on the Bruce Hwy near Beerburrum.

THE Bruce Hwy is gridlocked at several sections across the Sunshine Coast as holidaymakers return home.

The last day of the school holidays was always going to cause dramas for southbound traffic, but extensive delays are being reported already today.

Some on social media have reported being stuck in traffic for up to 90 minutes in the Beerburrum area.

"Expected 1 1/2hr delays heading south on Bruce Highway ... take Roy's Rd exit for Steve Irwin Way ... especially if want Burpengary area," one motorist reported on Facebook.

Department of Transport and Main Roads traffic cameras show heavy traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy near the intersection of Red Rd at Beerburrum.

Similar congestion is evident near the Johnston Rd intersection at Glass House Mountains.