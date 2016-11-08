Tracy's deep blue adventure

PHOTOGRAPHER'S DREAM: Tracy Olive went on a trip of a lifetime to Tonga where she swam with whales.

WHEN Tracy Olive decided to face her fears and travel for the first time, it led her on an adventure of epic proportions.

The Bundaberg woman recently visited Tonga to swim with the world's friendliest of sea creatures, the humpback whale, and said the journey had been an "out of this world" experience.

"It is one of those magical things that happens and you can't really explain the feeling of it," she said.

Tracy Olive captured amazing photos from her recent trip to Tonga.

Before her trip, Ms Olive had never been on a plane and never owned a passport but had a powerful urge to travel after seeing photos on photographer Darren Jew's Facebook from his own adventures on the island.

"I just fell in love with his photography and was that taken to do it that I put all my fear behind me and went," she said.

The hobby photographer travelled to Vava'u, a group of islands part of The Kingdom of Tonga, to take part in their whale swimming adventures called Whales Underwater in September.

"We first started free diving with a mother and a calf," she said.

"Towards the end of my trip the baby was so playful with us and the mother was so relaxed, she would just sit on the surface and the baby would go to her then come back to us."

PHOTOGRAPHER'S DREAM: Tracy Olive went on a trip of a lifetime to Tonga where she swam with whales. Tracy Olive

Ms Olive said she also swam with a singing whale and experienced sounds that left her in absolute awe.

"We got very close to a male whale who was singing loudly and his song just vibrated through us, it was absolutely incredible," she said.

"It was really gloomy so we could only just see him but we could feel this amazing sensation when he sang."

The three-week journey opened Ms Olive's eyes up the natural wonders of the world, but also the laid-back lifestyle of the Tongan people.

She said the trip had changed her perspective of life.