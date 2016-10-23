Tracking the secret life of the lungfish through our region

ONE of the oldest and most mysterious animals in the world is found almost exclusively in our region's waters, and a team of environmental scientists is out to shed some light on its secretive life cycle.

Fossil records indicate that Neoceradotus forsteri, or the Australian lungfish, has changed very little in more than 100 million years.

It is endemic to the Burnett and Mary Rivers, and has been introduced to the Brisbane River.

Department of Natural Resources and Mines aquatic ecologist Tom Espinoza, a Bundaberg local, is part of the team filling in some gaps in knowledge of the ancient fish for a report out early next year.

One of the biggest mysteries is that "we're not seeing the babies,” Mr Espinoza said.

"We know they spawn in spring under low-flow conditions.

"We can find the eggs and have even found hatched eggs, but we don't see the fish until they're 30cm long.

"Are they not surviving past the juvenile stage, or is it normal for a long-lived species to only reproduce on rare occasions?”

Part of the team's research involves carbon dating to determine the age of the fish they find.

"In the meantime, we're getting some resolution on their ages and some really good genetic information on how healthy they are as a population from the Burnett down to the Brisbane River,” Mr Espinoza said.

The results of the research will be published in 2017.