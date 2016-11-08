Tours return to Mon Repos

TURTLE SEASON: Ranger in charge Cathy Gatley and new volunteer Sonya Allcott are excited that Mon Repos' world renowned turtle season is about to start. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

CROWDS have returned to Mon Repos as turtle tour season got underway this week.

Mon Repos ranger in charge Cathy Gatley (pictured) said Monday night saw the first group of 103 visitors hit the beach in the hope of seeing a turtle lay her eggs.

"It's always an exciting time of the year for Mon Repos and the local community,” she said.

"Unfortunately we didn't have any turtles on the beach before midnight so the visitors who came last night (Monday) went for a beach patrol with the ranger and learnt a lot about turtles while doing activities up at the turtle centre.

"They didn't actually see any turtle on the beach and that's not unusual, it's the start of the season so we often don't get turtle every night when we start.

"We did end up getting a turtle but it wasn't on the beach until the early hours of the morning, it was a loggerhead that came ashore.”

But as the season progresses and the Christmas holidays get closer, turtle and visitor numbers are both expected to increase.

"As we get into school holiday period and even weekends are pretty busy for us leading into those school holidays,” Ms Gatley said.

"We should see a lot of visitors coming to our area to come and see nesting turtles and then hatching turtles later in the New Year.”

The start of turtle season also serves as a reminder about the Cut the Glow campaign to reduce lighting at night.

"It's a reminder to all residents and business owners in the coastal communities, and not just those right near the friont but even those on the back blocks, to help us cut the accumulated glow in the night sky,” she said.

"The turtles need dark spaces, they look for dark beach to come ashore and hatchlings need dark beaches so they know which way to go.

"If people can help us out by turning off lights from 7.30pm and businesses can help us out by turning off any advertising lights when they close for business.”

The turtle season runs until March, turtle tours can be booked online at www.bundabergregion.org/.