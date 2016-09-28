30°
Opinion

Tourists should respect dingoes on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
| 28th Sep 2016 6:51 AM Updated: 6:56 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OPINION: People go to Fraser Island and treat it like it's a theme park.

I get it.

People are on holidays, they want to relax, enjoy themselves.

The problem is, especially when there are children involved, this can be extremely dangerous like the most recent incident on the island on Monday when a boy was bitten on the buttocks. 

I remember years ago when I first started at the Chronicle, horrific crashes involving four-wheel drives were a regular occurrence on the island.

Videos would surface showing idiots careening around the sand dunes, driving in an erratic manner, seeming to forget that just because your off-road, rules definitely still apply.

Then the tag-along tours came in and suddenly there were far fewer fatal crashes on the island.

I think some new measures need to be introduced when it comes to controlling the interactions between people and dingoes.

Maybe education is what is needed, although the State Government does seem to be trying to get tourists to see the bigger picture, with varying degrees of success.

People might go to Africa hoping to see wild animals, but they realise there is an inherent risk involved in any encounter.

The same is true of the animals on Fraser Island.

These are not tame animals.

Dingoes are not domestic dogs.

Those who visit Fraser Island need to respect that.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dingoes, fraser coast, fraser island

Hunt is on for meteorite that could be worth millions

Hunt is on for meteorite that could be worth millions

A SUNSHINE Coast meteorite collector is preparing to head to Gladstone, hot on the trail of the massive meteorite that was over Bundaberg on Monday night.

Council approves housing estate at Bargara

NEW DEVELOPMENT: The Hughes Rd development will be built in eight stages, with the lots ranging in size from 602sq m to 994sq m.

Bargara development 'to generate jobs and investment'

Outrage over photos of baby with drugs

Disturbing photos posted to Bundaberg Facebook page

Man steals bikinis, coconut oil and magazine

PACKS A PUNCH: The humble coconut is the source of a range of healthful products you can substitute into your cooking and skincare creations.

It is alleged the man also stole from a tip jar

Local Partners

Giving back to the community

THE Good Guys Bundaberg has put action to their name by providing valuable support to some of those in the community who need it most.

Orchestra event to be a success

Music to ignite the senses

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

IS this the icing on the wedding cake?

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $379,900

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at this spacious brick and tile residence in the very popular, central suburb of Svensson...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

BEAT THE RENT CYCLE

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

349m2 HOME ON 1069 M2 BLOCK WITH A DOUBLE SHED

13 Longview Street, Ashfield 4670

House 5 3 5 $519,000

Situated in a new family friendly estate within close proximity to shopping, Schools, Bundaberg C.B.D and Bargara beach sits this supersized executive family home.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.