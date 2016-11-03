Tourists capture turtles' public display of affection

TURTLE LOVE: This pair of frisky turtles was photographed by staff from the Lady Musgrave Experience.

CREW and passengers aboard the Main Event tour vessel have caught an eyeful of a pair of turtles in a compromising position.

Lady Musgrave Experience owner Brett Lakey said a crew member snapped the photo after they came upon the affectionate display while conducting an island walk.

"It's nesting and mating season at the moment and all the turtles are coming up on to the beach to lay eggs,” he said.

"Obviously she was super keen to lay in daylight hours, with the male still attached.

"There's a lot of turtle mating at the moment and you'll see them stuck along the reef's edge as the tide goes done.”

And that's exactly what a spokeswoman for the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection believes is the case here.

"The picture shows a mating pair of green turtles that were mating in the water and have been left high and dry by the falling tide. They would swim off when the tide comes back in,” she said.