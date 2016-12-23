Tourist accused of lewd act in front of girl

A 26-YEAR-OLD Italian national accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a young girl in a public place has been committed to stand trial in the Bundaberg District Court.

Assisted by an interpreter, Salesa Casali appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Among the evidence handed up by police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess was eight witness statements, CCTV footage from Alexandra Park, photos of the offence location as well as photos of Casali's clothing and items found in his possession.

Casali declined to enter a plea and was remanded in custody with the matter adjourned to a later date.