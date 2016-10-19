Top teachers make the grade for comp

SPOILT FOR CHOICE: Bundaberg Central State School teacher Kym Childs accepts apples from Hitz 939's Bryce and Trace, Harmon Josefski, Mia Russell, Amelia Petersen and Lauren Rhodes.

THEY'RE often our unsung heroes, preparing for battles big and small each day as they attempt to impart their wisdom on the younger generation.

And now local radio station Hitz 939 wants to reward them for their efforts.

Hitz is on the hunt for Bundaberg's favourite teacher.

One teacher and their class will win a swag of prizes in their Apple for the Teacher competition, with nominations opening Monday.

You can nominate your favourite primary school teacher at www.hitz939.com.au. Nominations close at 9am Friday.

Then, from Monday, October 24, all teachers nominated will be listed on the Hitz 939 website and voting will take place until November 4.

The top 10 teachers will be narrowed down and voting will resume from November 7-13, with a special display at Sugarland Shoppingtown.

The teacher with the most votes will win an Apple iPad Air 2, plus every student in their class wins an apple iPod shuffle from Queensland Computers. The winning school will also win a $1000 advertising campaign on Hitz 939.

Hitz 939's Tracey Sergiacomi said they hoping for an even bigger response than last year's competition.

"Last time we ran Apple for the Teacher, 3000 teachers were nominated and there were 7538 votes.”