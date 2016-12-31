Tonne of fireworks loaded on to bridge for New Year's

LIGHT SHOW: Bundaberg celebrated the start of 2016 with a spectacular fireworks display and will ring in 2017 in an even more impressive fashion.

FOUR generations of pyrotechnic experience and one tonne of fireworks on the Burnett Traffic Bridge will help Bundaberg see in 2017 with an almighty bang.

Mr Fireworks International owners, brothers Clinton and Shane Swanson, will bring two teams to the region tonight to co-ordinate both the bridge displays and the Nielson Beach Park event at Bargara.

Carrying on the company set up by their great-grandfather Andy Anderson in 1934 - who started making his own fireworks in a backyard shed in Wynnum prior to Second World War - Mr Fireworks International will also be responsible for most of the council-run New Year's Eve fireworks displays in Queensland.

But Clint Swanson said the Burnett Traffic Bridge provided an interesting launching area.

"We're doing a lot of barge jobs on the night but this is definitely one of the most unique,” he said.

"The fireworks will be erupting off the bridge from five firing points.

"Three of those points will be continuously throughout the display, with another two firing points with some of our speciality items.

"We've brought some really unique, big aerials and the local community will notice a massive difference from previous years.

"There will be a couple of hundred aerial shells for both displays.”

Both the 8.30pm and midnight displays in Bundaberg will be the same after the council chose to split it's budget evenly for each timeslot. While Nielson Beach organisers chose to make its main focus the family friendly 8pm timeslot, which will be slightly bigger than the midnight display.

Both events are free and the best vantage spots will Alexandra Park and along the river in the city or Nielson Park Beach and along the foreshore at Bargara.