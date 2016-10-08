29°
'I fell apart': Dad heart broken after Taipan blinds toddler

Tegan Annett
| 8th Oct 2016 12:29 PM Updated: 1:53 PM
A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed
A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed Contributed

ELI Campbell, the two-year-old bitten by a taipan at Agnes Water, is now blind and has other motor function difficulties, as he and his family remain at the Lady Cilento Brisbane Children's Hospital.

>>'Strong little man': Mum's brain injury fears for Taipan victim

Eli's father Giles Campbell has shared a heartbreakingly honest update on a GoFundMe page set up for the family, detailing the latest results from MRI scans.

Eli is blind and has other motor function difficulties including having no control of his limbs and he is unable to hold his head up.

"Every day I try to remind myself this is not about me, this is about my little man whom I love more than anything I have ever loved," Mr Campbell wrote.

AS IT HAPPENED | Toddler rushed to hospital after Taipan bite

Giles Campbell shared an update on his two-year-old son Eli's condition after he was bitten by a taipan.
Giles Campbell shared an update on his two-year-old son Eli's condition after he was bitten by a taipan. Tegan Annett

The update, written on October 7, detailed Eli's second MRI results showed significant swelling on the brain.

"It kind of felt that our boy had been taken from us a second time, and after this news I fell apart.

"My partner Brittany who is 16 weeks pregnant has been the one pillar of strength that has kept me going."

Support for Eli and his parents continues as the Agnes Water community gathers today to clean the family's yard and house.

10 common snakes and how to identify them

A GoFundMe page set up by friend Blake Hyland has also raised more than $42,000.

The target has been raised from $20,000 to $100,000 as the family considers the long-term rehabilitation needed for their son.

"We are under no illusions any more, we know this boy of ours will need some care for the rest of his life, how much will be up to him and the best rehabilitation we can find no matter where we have to go, and yes we still hope for miracles," Mr Campbell said.

The parents, who are expecting another child on March 24, are preparing for the possible outcomes of the snake bite, including the potential need to move from the small rural community to Brisbane.

"There is going to be a great deal of travel involved, we may have to relocate to Brisbane from rural Queensland at least for the short term, possibly permanently depending on our boys progression, we will possibly need our home converted for his disabilities but what those will be we have no idea, it maybe months before we have any real idea."

For the full update, or if you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe page, click here

'I fell apart': Dad heart broken after Taipan blinds toddler

TWO-year-old local boy bitten by a Taipan has gone blind and has motor function difficulties.

