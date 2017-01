GIRL HOSPITALISED: Paramedics rushed to a Bundaberg house after a toddler was injured in a lawn mower accident.

A TODDLER has been rushed to Bundaberg Hospital with a significant hand injury after a lawn mowing accident.

Paramedics rushed to the Buss St address in Bundaberg South just before 2pm today.

It's understood the two-year-old girl fell and her hand slipped under the blade of the lawn mower, which was being operated at the time.

The girl was taken to Bundaberg in a stable condition with what paramedics described as "significant damage” to the hand.