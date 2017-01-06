29°
News

Titanic theme fits perfectly with sinking 4WD video

Matthew McInerney
Tom Daunt
and | 6th Jan 2017 12:21 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VIDEO of a Land Cruiser rolling into off a barge and into the ocean near Fraser Island has been given the Titanic treatment - and it fits perfectly.

A New Year's holiday was ruined before it started for one driver, who watched their car and belongings slowly sink to the bottom of the Great Sandy Strait after it rolled off the back of a barge mid-transport.

The original video of the incident on the Moreton Crime Watch page shows the LandCruiser rolling off the back of the barge and into the sea to the amazed cries of other people on the barge.

In the video, a loud voice can be heard asking the passengers to "calm down" and "f**king chill out" as the vessel quickly moves away from the floating vehicle.

Now, it's been given the popular Titanic treatment, in which internet users add Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" to random videos.

Uploaded by Tyler Hood and shared by the Moreton Crime Watch, the video accumulated more than 32,000 views in its first week.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  barge celine dion titanic

Mayor welcomes $19.8m gas pipeline completion

Mayor welcomes $19.8m gas pipeline completion

THE completion of the $19.8 million gas pipeline to the Port of Bundaberg has been welcomed by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Police arrest man at East Bundaberg

Bundaberg Police officers on the scene at the Bundaberg East water treatment plant.

Man taken into custody by Bundaberg police

Donaldson says rates are too high in Bundaberg

MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says the LNP has been silent on rates rises.

Donaldson says LNP has remained silent on rate rises

The management of dingoes is a sham: letter

This writer says dangerous dingo/tourist encounters on Fraser Island are increasing.

A reader described dingo management as a sham

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Weekend to be an ordinary one for the region

RELAXING: The weather won't be as good this weekend as it was when Frank Bertoli enjoyed Eliott Heads..

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

Five things you need to know

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

NAOMI Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis this year.

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from gay "gene"

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

HOUSE ON 5 ACRES

3 Denny Court, Yandaran 4673

House 3 1 $299,000

This great family home is on 2 ha approx. 5 acres Partly fenced This low set Queenslander has been fully re-stumped. It features: - 3 good size bedrooms ...

STUNNING BRAND NEW HOME WITH WIDE OCEAN VIEWS!

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Newly completed, this brand new home in Ocean Heights Estate is beautifully elevated, currently offering wide, uninterrupted ocean views! The home offers: Open...

GREAT VALUE 3 BED BRICK!

1 Wallace Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $230,000

Located in Belmont Park Estate is this neat and flood free 3 bedroom brick home within short walking distance to convenience store, bottle shop, takeaway shop...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!