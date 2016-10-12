Time ripe to invest: Chinese bankers tour Bundaberg

TIME IS RIPE: Mayor Jack Dempsey with the Queensland Chinese Consul-General Dr Zhao Yongchen.

TAIWAN one month, China the next.

Bundaberg is shaping up as a food bowl for Asia with a visit this week from the Chinese Consulate General and four Chinese commercial banks.

The investment tour follows the recent Bundaberg Regional Council trip to the region's sister city of Nanning.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the delegation was exploring opportunities in the region that could enhance business and create jobs for locals.

"Our strong sister city relationship with Nanning is opening doors and bolstering ties with key Chinese businesses on the ground in Australia," Mayor Dempsey said.

SCOPING OUT THE REGION: Mayor Jack Dempsey with a delegation of Chinese bankers visiting Bundaberg. Contributed

Yesterday morning they visited horticulture giant Perfection Fresh.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said the group identified four key commodity focuses for China: dairy, seafood, wine and berries.

"We are pushing for our product to get into China and they want to pull our product in, so it's mutual.

"We've said, 'We can have it on your dinner plate in 48 hours if we have the access'.

"The demand is there but we haven't yet come to an agreement on protocols such as sterilising."

Senior representatives from the Bank of China, the Construction Bank of China, the Communication Bank of China and the Industrial Commercial Bank of China held the power to advise clients of investment opportunities in Queensland, Cr Dempsey said.

The group will also visit Bundaberg Rum distillery and Bundaberg Sugar.

"We hope this week's visit will provide Chinese bankers and diplomats with a greater understanding of the quality and freshness of our produce and convince them the time is ripe to invest."