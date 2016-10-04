28°
News

Time is short for Sabrina to get life-saving medication

Emma Reid
| 4th Oct 2016 4:14 PM
'IT'S HARD': Bundaberg's Sabrina Zwarts, who has cystic fibrosis, is back in hospital.
'IT'S HARD': Bundaberg's Sabrina Zwarts, who has cystic fibrosis, is back in hospital.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY is the last day for the community to help Sabrina Zwarts try to change the government's decision about a life-saving drug.

Sabrina, 19, has cystic fibrosis a disease which will cut her life short, as the average life expectancy is 27.

She is currently in hospital fighting to stay alive.

The 19-year-old wants to make the most of what she has and a medication called Orkambi can help do this.

Father Vincent Zwarts knows what it is like to lose a daughter after Sabrina's older sister Jessica died from the disease three years ago.

The pair is campaigning to have a decision made earlier this year overturned have Orkambi recommended by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee for listing on the PBS.

This will help give her the chance to live not only longer but also without the complications of CF.

Without the PBS listing, the drug will cost more than $260,000 a year and is something the family can not afford.

Unlike the medication Sabrina is on now, it treats the cause of the disease rather than the symptoms.

Sabrina was admitted to Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital last week where she will stay for two weeks to help maintain the disease.

She said it was difficult being away from family and friends and that she had had to put her life on hold including work.

"If I had Orkambi I believe I wouldn't have been admitted into hospital at the moment," she said.

"It's hard having to go in so soon as I was only in hospital just over two months ago.

"But that's life and that's what I have to do to stay as healthy as I can be."

She now takes about 30 pills a day, wears a breathing vest and nebuliser to help clear her lungs twice a day - 40 minutes each time, she has a persistent and chronic cough and she is hospitalised for two to three weeks every two to three months.

Her lungs function at 50% and she takes two breaths to every one of an average person.

"I do this every day or I will die," she said.

Mr Zwarts started the petition to help force the hand of the PBAC in order to save this daughter's life.

A Department of Health spokesperson said the PBAC, which recommends what medications go on the PBS, considered that, at the price requested, the benefits offered by the drug did not provide sufficient value for money - particularly given uncertainty in the evidence about long-term gains in lung function and survival and uncertainty in long-term safety.

Cystic Fibrosis Australia CEO Nettie Burke told the NewsMail last month it was ridiculous there was a drug which would not only improve but also save lives and suffers couldn't have access to it because of the price.

"Orkambi increases lung function and BMI which is vital in CF patients," she said.

"It keeps them breathing which in turn keeps them going."

Vertex will resubmit the drug to the PBAC on November 5.

You can sign a petition calling for Orkambi to go on the PBS at chn.ge/2bUiV9o.

Or to send comments straight to the PBAC go to http://www.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/PBAC_online_submission_form 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg, cystic fibrosis, orkambi, pbs, sabrina zwarts, vincent zwarts

Pregnant mum's shocking breast cancer diagnosis

Pregnant mum's shocking breast cancer diagnosis

ROLLING over in bed, Sandi Cooper felt a lump and knew something was wrong.

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Time is short for Sabrina to get life-saving medication

'IT'S HARD': Bundaberg's Sabrina Zwarts, who has cystic fibrosis, is back in hospital.

Last day to support fight to get life-saving drug on PBS

Fears someone will die if barricade isn't erected

ROLLOVER: Elliott Heads residents want safety barricades installed after two crashes in four days.

Crashes promt locals to call for safety measure

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

MARK Wahlberg starts eating at two in the morning, where he will dine on "egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter".

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

BEAT THE RENT CYCLE

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

MODERN COASTAL QUEENSLANDER

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $528,000

This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights, reluctantly comes to the market for the first time. Due to...

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.