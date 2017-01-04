Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

FRIDAY the 13th isn't unlucky this month - it's the date you'll bag a bargain at Bundaberg Regional Libraries' Bargara Summer Book Sale.

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokeswoman Councillor Judy Peters said a wide range of books for all ages would be available at the sale to be held at the Bargara Cultural Centre.

"Library catalogues are constantly being updated and as such quite a number of books, CDs and DVDs are now surplus to library requirements," Cr Peters said.

"We have received an overwhelming amount of community support for this event with more than half of the books available at the sale donated by residents.

"Council has partnered with Bundaberg East Rotary to deliver the book sale which will kick off with a sausage sizzle from 4pm on Friday and continue on Saturday.

"So come along and find yourself some reading material at bargain rates, with prices starting from just 50c."

All funds raised from the book sale will support Bundaberg Regional Library author visit programs and Bundaberg East Rotary initiatives.

The book sale will be held at Bargara Cultural Centre on Hughes Road from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, January 13 and 8am to 2pm on Saturday, January 14.

