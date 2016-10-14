Tile shop closure no shock for competitor

NOT UNEXPECTED: Metro Tiles on Woongarra St is in liquidation.

THE news Metro Tiles Bundaberg had closed its doors didn't shock the manager of another tile company, who said it was expected sooner.

Ken's Tile Centre manager Carol Kaye said it was a tough time to be in the tiling and building industry in Bundy.

The NewsMail reported yesterday that Metro Tiles had gone into liquidation.

"We already had 11 tile shops in Bundaberg,” Mrs Kaye said.

"I'm actually surprised it didn't come sooner.”

She said the building industry wasn't booming like it was 10 years ago.

And smaller companies, sadly, would be the first to go.

"It's a tough world out there,” she said.

"The industry has just dropped off and even bigger towns like Rockhampton don't have as many tiles shops as we do here in Bundaberg.”

Mrs Kaye said it was experience and repeat customers that kept her doors open.

"There are a lot of smaller store which are not as established as ourselves and unfortunately it's a dog eat dog world out there,” she said.

"It's experience which helps get you through the tough times.”

She said there was just not enough work available in Bundaberg but she would not wish a similar fate on anyone.