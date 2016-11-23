THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Tuesday, November 23

HAVE YOUR SAY: To leave your thumbs up and thumbs down, like the NewsMail's Facebook page.

Barry Stubbs Thumbs up for great customer services and best fruit and veg at BC Fruit and Veg Boxes in Arcades.

Helen Russell Thumbs up to Oodies. Best place in town and welcoming staff, you guys are just perfect.

Ken Phillis RBS produce fruit and vegetables huge thumbs up. Awesome prices and service.

Christine Rose A big thumbs up to the lady behind the desk at the NewsMail on Friday 18th. She was so lovely and helpful.

George Nixon Thumbs down. We cannot continue to bankrupt ourselves to fight other countries' wars or pay other countries' bills. Australian people first.

Amy Phillips Thumbs up to Nathan at Uticolor for repairing my hood lining, it looks like new.

Eleisha Wood Thumbs up to Coral Coast Ford and Ulton accountants for lending Bridges Health and Community Care their marquees for the lawn party for mental health week. And thumbs up to the new editor of the NewsMail for telling us about these guys. Great community support.

Linda Ferguson Big thank you to Canelanders for letting us borrow their car.

Ashton Buchanan A massive thumbs up to Kirra from the beauty course at the TAFE. Great work and lovely girl.

Sherelle Scifleet Big thumbs up to the management and members of Jetts Bundaberg for their pink day raising money for breast cancer.