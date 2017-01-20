Three vehicles stolen from Sims Rd in three days

BUNDABERG police are asking drivers with dash cam footage of the Sims Rd area to come forward after three vehicles were stolen from the street in the last three days.

The most recent theft happened on Thursday where a 2000-make blue Holden Calais with Queensland registration plates 026 VJR was stolen between 3.15am and 7am.

Police are also investigation the theft of a 2000-make Turquoise Toyota Avalon with Queensland registration plates 533 WFO which was stolen from Sims Rd sometime between 5pm Wednesday and 10am on Thursday.

The third offences happened between 9pm on Tuesday and 5.30am on Wednesday and saw a 2004-make Red Bolwell Sym Red Devil 50 moped with Queensland registration plates 844NE also stolen from a Sims Rd address.

Anyone with information which can assist our police is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stopper anonymously on 1800 333 000.