Three tips for starting your child at school

All children should be allowed to take their time when they start school.

FOR many children the first few weeks of school are fun and exciting, but for other children it can be a scary and awkward experience.

A couple of weeks ago, we discussed what you can do to prepare your child so they are ready to start school, but your job as a parent doesn't finish on the first morning at the school gate.

How you support your child during their first few weeks of school is important to helping them transition into being a student. So what can you do to help?

Get into a good morning routine

It's a good idea to get into a good routine in the morning. If you're rushing and chaotic in the morning, it could be unhelpful and stressful to your child.

It's a good idea to pack their bag the night before and have their lunch/snacks ready to go in the fridge, as it saves time in the morning.

Being early at school is also important - you don't want to be rushing in when the bell rings. Being early allows your child to settle into the classroom setting and it's also great if you can spend a bit of time with them to ensure they're okay.

Be patient whether your child is chatty or quiet

Are you expecting your child to rush home to tell you about how wonderful their school day is?

If your child is chatty, then it's important to be patient, listen to them and engage in conversation to show your support. You want to nurture that enthusiasm.

But there are many children who might appear quiet and withdrawn. Before jumping to conclusions it's important to put this in context with their natural personality; if they're quiet in general, don't expect their personality to change about school.

If you want to find out about how they're going at school, try to ask simple and open-ended questions such as: "What was the best thing about school today?” Or: "What did you do at school today?”

If they're still quiet about school, try to catch up with their classroom teacher to check how they're coping.

Don't expect too much

Many parents do expect rapid academic progress and worry unnecessarily about their child.

If your child is happy and enjoying school during the early weeks, that really is the most important thing. Let them settle into the classroom environment, get to know the other children and their teacher.

Socially, remember your child may not have a "best friend forever” in the first couple of days.

It's natural for your child to be mixing with different kids each day. It's also normal for them to play by themselves as they get used to things.

