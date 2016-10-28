30°
Three Rs with a difference during Day for Daniel

Emma Reid
| 28th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
DAY FOR DANIEL: St Mary's Catholic Primary School students, including Ella Belluz, Oliver Boge, Ava Gardiner and Damon Broughton, will dress in red today.
DAY FOR DANIEL: St Mary's Catholic Primary School students, including Ella Belluz, Oliver Boge, Ava Gardiner and Damon Broughton, will dress in red today. Mike Knott BUN271016RED3

TODAY is a day for students to stop, remember and learn the three Rs - recognise, react and report.

They'll wear red to raise awareness for child safety for today's Day for Daniel.

Daniel Morcombe was 13 when he was abducted and murdered on the Sunshine Coast in 2003.

His parents, Bruce and Denise, set up the Daniel Morcombe Foundation to educate children about personal safety.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School students will wear red today and buy red snow cones with funds going to the foundation.

Deputy principal David Boge said the school had taken part in Day for Daniel since it began in 2005.

"It's good to raise this sort of awareness with the children,” he said.

"We do different things to raise money for the foundation each year and this time we are selling red snow cones.”

Mr Boge said the school used the foundation's resources to teach children how to respond in the same situation.

Other Day for Daniel events will take place across the region today including a school walk at the Botanic Gardens.

The Three Rs

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation's three Rs stand for recognise, react and report:

  • RECOGNISE encourages students to be aware of their surroundings and to recognise body clues in situations where they don't feel safe.
  • REACT helps students to consider choices that may keep them safe or help make them safe again as quickly as possible.
  • REPORT encourages students to report unsafe incidents to an adult.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  daniel morcombe daniel morcombe foundation day for daniel

