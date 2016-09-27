Three police cars respond to disturbance at Macca's

CALL OUT: Police were called to McDonald's on Targo St on Sunday night.

THREE police cars responded to a disturbance at McDonald's on Targo St on Sunday night.

Shortly after 11pm a patrol car, a paddy wagon and an unmarked police car were called after a large group of males and females were involved in a disturbance outside the store.

McDonalds Restaurant in the CBD called the police after group of customers became unruly last night. Craig Warhurst

It's understood concerned McDonald's staff called police.

Four uniformed officers and one detective spoke to the group of adults before moving them on.

Police originally responded to a report of an assault but no complaints had been made and no charges had been laid yesterday.